Robert W. Mardin Jr., 83

Robert Walter Mardin Jr., 83, died on May 29, 2022, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth following a brief illness. He was born on September 4, 1938 in Plymouth, the son of Robert and Daisie (Cook) Mardin Sr.
Robert attended the Livermore School in Campton and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1958. Following high school, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Sanders Corp. in Nashua, at Pecketts in Sugar Hill as a landscaper. Robert spent many years in Florida where he owned his own landscaping business. Robert enjoyed gardening and served as President of the Hibiscus Society in Florida.
Robert moved to New Hampshire to “retire” and to be closer to family. He enjoyed genealogy and local history and served as the Librarian for Campton Historical Society for several years. Later in life he started hiking and climbed many of New Hampshire’s peaks.
Robert is survived by his sister, Linda Sauliner of Campton; brothers, Richard E. Mardin of Holderness, Ray Mardin of Campton, Roy Mardin of Ashland, and Randy Mardin of Campton; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the convience of the family.
Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting the family.
