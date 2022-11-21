GILMANTON — Robert R. Patch, 80, a longtime resident of Gilmanton, passed away peacefully at home in his rocking chair with his wife by his side on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born in Henniker on January 8, 2022, the son of the late Parker and Dorothy (Kelly) Patch.
Following his high school graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and served with the Crash and Rescue Unit. Following his service, he completed a five-year apprenticeship to become a steamfitter. He would go on to work for 56 years as a steamfitter for the UA Local 131.
Bob was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 1 in Laconia and the Concord/Epsom Elks Lodge No. 1210 and attended Lodge No. 876 in Gilford. He was also a member of the Franklin Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a person that loved life and keeping busy, whether it was building his own home, raising farm animals or hunting and fishing. He also loved to watch all the Boston Red Sox games and the Patriots, but there was nothing that gave him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren, he was crazy about them.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; and a son, Peter Ray Patch, who died in 2012; his brother and his two sisters. His family includes his wife of 58 years, Joanne F. (Boucher) Patch of Gilmanton; his son, Dan S. Patch and his wife Kathy of Gilmanton; his two grandchildren, Haleigh and Garrett Patch; his step-dad, Harold Springer; and his nieces and nephews.
According to Bob’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services held.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
