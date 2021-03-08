LACONIA — Robert Roland Corriveau Jr., 72, of Darby Drive, passed away at his home on Friday, March 5, 2021, after a long illness.
Robert "Bob" was born on January 18, 1949 in Laconia, the son of Robert R. Corriveau Sr. and Viola (Smith) Corriveau.
He attended St. John School, Belmont High School, and graduated from UNH with a degree in Political Science. Bob worked as a correctional officer for the Belknap County Jail for 21 years, retiring in April of 2014. He also worked at Gunstock Mountain for 22 years and retired in February of 2017. Bob owned his own business, Corriveau Contracting Company, for many years and built his own house from scratch. It was his pride and joy along with his manicured lawns and gardens.
He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of St. Andre Bessette Parish and longtime lector at St. Joseph Church at the 7:00 am Mass. Along with his family, he was an avid sled dog racer and won the Junior World Championship in Laconia at the age of 16. He served as the president at Lakes Region Sled Dog Club for 2 years. Bob coached little league baseball and he taught his kids how to swing and hit using popcorn kernels always telling them, "This is how Ted William learned!" so they practiced their little hearts out. He enjoyed anything outdoors and spent time with the family canoeing, hiking, camping, driving through the mountains, sledding, and enjoying life.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Catherine (Clavett) Corriveau of Laconia; his son, Robert R. Corriveau III and his wife Taryn of Grafton, MA; his daughter, Rachel Presby and her husband Jim of Hollis Center, ME; his brother, Bradley Corriveau and his wife Helen of Belmont; his sisters, Bonnie Bunker of Little Falls, NY and Beverly Perron and her husband Art of Gilford; and his three grandchildren, Kadence Presby, Elise Corriveau and Benjamin Corriveau. In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his sisters, Patricia Marceau and Suzanne Woodworth.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
The private Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at standrebessette.org/livestream.html on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
A Private Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Laconia, NH.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Knights of Columbus Local Chapter #428, PO Box 24, Laconia, NH, 03247, in thanksgiving for past help and services, or to Central NH VNA/Hospice, 780 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, in thanksgiving for care and in memory of Patricia Marceau.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
