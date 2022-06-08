MEREDITH — Robert Michael Bradley, 83, passed away on June 6, 2022, at his home in Meredith.
Robert was born on April 8, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. His burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Greenwich, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. 03253 or www.lrvna.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. For more information, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
