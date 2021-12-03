TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Robert Mark Anderson "Bob," beloved husband of Claudia Fahy Anderson of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Rumney, New Hampshire, died on November 28, 2021 at the age of 66.
Bob, son of Carl Roy and Eva Catherine Ladre Anderson, was born in Buffalo, New York, on February 7, 1955, his father’s 38th birthday. He grew up in Langhorne, Pennsylvania and graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1973 and from Philadelphia College of the Bible in 1984. He was ordained for pastoral ministry in 2016.
Bob and Claudia would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on December 27. He is survived by his wife Claudia and their son Michael, of Baltimore, VT. Bob is also greatly missed by his older brother Carl Anderson and his wife Cathy; his younger sister, Carol Cool and her husband Leslie; his mother-in-law Linda; sisters-in-law and their husbands, Lauren and Dan Mayer, Heather and Scott Hatfield; and a wide circle of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
An active, accident-prone child, Bob kept everyone laughing throughout his life with his teasing wit and pranks. Our family always joked that Bob never read another book after Powder Keg in fifth grade (which, actually, his mother read to him as he lay trapped in the bathtub), but the big exception was the Bible he cherished.
Centering his life on the Great Commandment to love God and love people, he was open hearted to all in need and a gracious listener and friend to everyone he met. Bob was a hard worker, living Colossians 3:23 to “do it heartily, as to the Lord” and “with all your might” (Ecclesiastes 9:10).
Bob worked in construction and related trades, but what truly dominated his life was his deep love for God. This was evident through his life of service — with Bethanna Home for Children; as a missionary in Bangladesh; in his local church teaching, serving and preaching; and through the decades he and Claudia invested in Rumney Bible Conference on staff, as volunteers and on the board. It was a contagious love Bob passed on to others.
If he could speak to those who love him and are grieving right now, he would say: “Romans 8:28 is still in the Bible.” Bob truly believed that “all things worked together for good to those who love God and are called according to his purpose.” He lived a beautiful life of humble service to the God he loved.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Rumney Bible Conference/White Mountain Camps, PO Box 599, Rumney, NH 03266.
