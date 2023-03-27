Robert J. Perron, 69

Robert Joseph Perron, 69, was born to the late Rene Wilfred Perron and the late Pauline Gaudette Perron on May 8, 1953. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, attended Southern NH University and Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Spec 4.
Bob was a devoted family man, father of five children, served as a Eucharistic Minister, altar server, music ministry, and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. A dedicated Catholic, Bob could always be counted on as a volunteer for church events.
Bob spent 20 years as owner, operator of Hill Irving Service Center in the small town of Hill, giving tirelessly to the communities around Hill, donating to local sports teams and community events.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Palance Perron, of 34 years; son, Shaun Perron of Irvine, Californiat;, son, Paul Perron of Jamestown, New York; daughter, Alicia Perron of Manchester: son, Mark Perron of Manchester; and daughter, Julie Perron of Chester; brothers, Richard Perron of Alaska, and Ron Perron of Vermont; sister, Patricia Jackman of Florida; grandchildren, Marcus, Liana, Mia, Joselyn, Gabriella, and Adriann; nieces and nephews.
Taken too soon by the ravages of Alzheimer's Disease, Bob loved the outdoors, loved his faith, and cared deeply for his family. Kind hearted, easy-going with a loving nature, he will be deeply missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 17 West Shore Road, Bristol. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
A Chapel service will be held at NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen at 1 p.m.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.