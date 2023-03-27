Robert J. Perron, 69

Robert Joseph Perron, 69, was born to the late Rene Wilfred Perron and the late Pauline Gaudette Perron on May 8, 1953. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, attended Southern NH University and Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Spec 4.

Bob was a devoted family man, father of five children, served as a Eucharistic Minister, altar server, music ministry, and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. A dedicated Catholic, Bob could always be counted on as a volunteer for church events.

