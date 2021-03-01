ASHLAND — Robert James McMahon, 63, of Ashland, died on February 20, 2021 at his home, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Troy, NY on January 3, 1958. He was the son of Robert Joseph McMahon and Claudia (Senecal) Willette.
Robert was raised and schooled in Mechanicville, NY. Following his school years, he was employed by Grand Union Champagne in their Warehouse.
In the early 1970s he relocated to Ashland, where he was employed by Walmart, Freudenberg NOK, and most recently at Burndy Corp in Lincoln. He was a member of the FLYIN IRON RC. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his brother club members. Robert also enjoyed woodworking and listening to music.
He was predeceased by his son, Joshua, and his sister, Marie Dame of Ashland.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Benson McMahon of Ashland; his daughter, Lisa McMahon of NY; his mother, Claudia Willette of Ashland; his brother, Matthew Willette and wife Michelle of Campton; his nephew, Matthew; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
