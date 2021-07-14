LACONIA — It is with great sadness that the Valliere family of Laconia announces the death Richard "Rick" Valliere, who passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 59.
Born on May 10, 1962, Rick was a much-loved son, brother, friend, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and great-uncle. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1980 and went on to earn a degree in computer sciences from New Hampshire College (now Southern New Hampshire University). He lived and worked in the Seacoast area for several years before returning to and settling in Laconia. His work life included information technology and most recently environmental services at the former Lakes Region General Hospital.
A kind and gentle soul, Rick loved being outdoors, hiking, geocaching, and motorcycle riding. He also loved to travel, and his adventures included bicycling across the western states of Washington, Idaho, and Montana; he toured Europe by motorcycle, visiting Germany, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland; and he relished an African photo-safari with camping on the Masai Mara and the Serengeti plains. He spent a year in China teaching English in a private pre-school. Rick was an avid philatelist, a fan of sci-fi books and films, and a lover of all animals great and small — his Mitzi misses him dearly.
Survivors include his mother, Gisele Paquet Valliere; his sister, Paulette Valliere and husband Assou Sagara; his sister, Francine Ray; his niece, Stephanie Watts and husband Nick Watts; his niece, Alexandra Bourdon and husband Shawn Bourdon; three grand-nieces and a grand-nephew; several cousins, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins in Quebec, Canada. He is predeceased by his father, Robert Valliere, and his brother-in-law William ‘Bill’ Ray.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Contact Richard's sisters for more information.
Contributions in Richard's name can be made to the NH Humane Society, www.nhhumane.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
