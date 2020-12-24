CAMPTON — Richard McCain of Campton, NH, died after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease on December 23, 2020, at the age of 87.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce (Swain) McCain of 58 years; his children, Karen (McCain) Schaffner and husband Mark of Bristol and Michele (McCain) Sirles and husband Shane of Holderness; his grandchildren, Jake Schaffner, Eli Schaffner, Derek Sirles and Taylor (Sirles) Ross; and three great-granddaughters. He is predeceased by his son, Mark Richard McCain; his parents, Harold John McCain and Eleanor (Shackett) McCain; and his three siblings.
Richard was born and raised in West Springfield MA and then moved to New Hampshire to live most of his life. He served in the Korean War and spent the majority of his life self-employed as a Master Plumber. Richard worked very hard and had many interests. He lived life passionately and looked for adventure wherever it could be found. He loved dogs, hunting, fishing, fast cars and motorcycles. He became a pilot, was a landlord for over 30 years, owned a restaurant, and worked part-time as a police officer. He loved his family fiercely and was quick to make friends.
He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Disease or NH Fish & Game in Richard’s memory.
A private service will be scheduled in the Spring.
