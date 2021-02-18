MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard L. Baril, 74, of Moultonborough, NH passed away on February 14, 2021, after a brief illness at his home surrounded by people who loved him.
Richard loved living on Lake Winni, where he truly enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, fishing and even just sitting on the beach with family and friends. He retired eight years ago as a Mechanical Buyer at GT Solar in Merrimack, NH.
Richard is predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Lorraine (Chretien) Baril of Biddeford, Maine.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Chouinard Baril; and two daughters, Stacy Miller and her husband Barry, Brenda Martin Vaillancourt and her husband Joe. Richard also leaves behind his three granddaughters, Nicole Ingram Ortega, Avery Martin, and Maddie Miller; grandson-in-law, Felipe Ortega; and a new great-grandson, Cruz Ortega; two brothers, Marc and Maureen Baril, and Michael and Brenda (Martin) Baril; two sister-in-laws, Colette and her husband George Kypriotes, and Felice and her husband Ronnie Queenan; along with his best friends, Ron and Helene St. Onge.
No service is planned at this time; however, a Celebration of Life will take place in June of 2021 and internment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Chelmsford MA.
Donations can be made to the NH Central Hospice in Laconia, NH.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
