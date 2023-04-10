GILFORD — Richard G. Furbish Sr., 82, of Old Lakeshore Road, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 5.
Richard was born April 1, 1941, in Framingham, Massachusetts, the son of Clyde J. Furbish Sr. and Helen (Eager) Furbish.
He was a proud member of the Masonic Temple for 55 years. He was an avid drag racing fan and a lifelong builder and construction worker.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rose (Gerakines) Furbish; his sons, Robert Furbish, Donald Martin (wife Lisa), Robert Martin and James Furbish Sherman (wife Linda); his daughters, Heidi Sherkanowski (husband Chris) and Heather Dyson; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Gerald Furbish; and his sisters, Jean Kelly, Dale Cignetti, and Nina Gradia. In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his son, Richard G. Furbish Jr. and his brother, Clyde J. Furbish Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, using the Carriage House entrance, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Masonic Service will immediately follow at 6 p.m at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
