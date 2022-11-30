Richard Brock Sr., 64, passed away Nov. 27, unexpectedly surrounded by the company of his family.

Richard was born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Franklin to Elmer and Ethel Brock. He spent numerous years of his life as a firefighter. Richard also worked for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services where he put in 25-plus years until he decided it was time to retire.

