Richard Brock Sr., 64, passed away Nov. 27, unexpectedly surrounded by the company of his family.
Richard was born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Franklin to Elmer and Ethel Brock. He spent numerous years of his life as a firefighter. Richard also worked for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services where he put in 25-plus years until he decided it was time to retire.
Richard met the love of his life, Dorothy, in January 1985 through a blind date set up by some of his friends. Seven months later they decided to make their love for each other more official and got married. They have spent the last 37 years together.
Richard loved the outdoors. He always had some sort of project to do and loved getting his hands dirty. Throughout the years he loved spending time camping with his family and making memories. Richard loved four-wheeling with his grandkids and spoiling them rotten. He truly wanted to be the best dad and papa he could be.
Richard is predeceased by his father and mother Elmer and Ethel Brock, his sister Marilyn, and brother Kenny. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; his children Amanda and fiance Jonathan Inman, Richard Jr. "DJ" and wife Brittany, and Jessica; his brother Wayne; his grandchildren Tucker and Kinsley; and extended family members and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, Dec. 2, 5-7 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St. in Franklin. A burial service will happen later in the spring for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the Hill Fire Department or your local fire station.
