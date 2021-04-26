NORTHFIELD — Rex O. Worster, 65, of Northfield, died at Concord Hospital on April 22, 2021 after failing health.
He was born in Lincoln, Maine on Feb. 16, 1956, the son of George and Marilyn (Judkins) Worster. Rex was raised in Northfield by his mom and stepdad, Dwight Worster, who was loved by Rex and everyone who knew him. Rex lived in Northfield for most of his life.
His early employment history included working for Arthur S. Brown Co. in Tilton and Polyclad in Franklin. In later years, he started his own small construction company and owned and operated Encompass Interior until he could no longer work in that capacity.
Rex was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing and hunting for many years. For Rex, any day on the water or in the woods was a great day. Motorcycles were also his passion, and he loved getting on his Harley and going for a ride. Rex also enjoyed camping, and Old Orchard Beach was one of his favorite spots. Rex was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge and enjoyed his time there spent talking with other members.
He excelled in boxing, darts, horseshoes and most anything you can compete at. He was quite good at trading and no possession was off limits in pursuit of his next car, Harley or toy that had caught his eye. Rex was an avid fisherman both through the ice and from his latest boat, he might end up anywhere from Webster Lake to the Atlantic. He could also tell a great fish story and could make you feel like you were right there with him. Intensely loyal to family and friends he was always willing to back anyone in need. and he always had your back if trouble should appear.
Family members include his partner, Charlene Mains of Northfield; half-sisters, Rita Worster, Tracy Richardson and Lisa Cole, all of Lincoln, Maine; his aunt, Louise Sargent of Franklin; two uncles, Michael Judkins of Texas and Ron Judkins; a niece, Diane Sirles; and nephew, Mitchell Worster Jr.; along with several cousins. He was predeceased by George Worster, his parents, Marilyn and Dwight, and his brother, Mitchell Worster Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Donations in memory of Rex may be made to the Franklin Elks Lodge 1280, 125 South Main St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
