LACONIA — Raymond Allen Kaligian Sr., 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Concord Hospital–Laconia after a brief illness.
Ray was born June 15, 1935, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, to the late Kenneth M. and Virginia (Stevens) Kaligian. Ray was raised in Avon, Massachusetts and resided for many years in Norwell, Massachusetts, before moving to Laconia.
Ray graduated from Brockton High School and attended Portia School of Law. Ray was an Oldsmobile salesman for over 35 years. In the early '60s Ray was a salesman at Brainbeau Oldsmobile in Braintree, Massachusetts.
He had a close friend at the Olds factory in Lansing, Michigan, who told him about the introduction of the Olds 442 muscle car. Oldsmobile wanted to help support a race team in the Boston market to compete against the Pontiac GTO. Ray had grown up with two very successful Olds racers, Loyed Woodland and Bob Andresen. Ray then orchestrated the collaboration of all the necessary personnel and two and a half years later, Olds had an NHRA record holder and U.S. Nationals Class Championship through Ray’s insight and direction.
After his retirement, he was well known for his small equipment repair service in Laconia.
Ray is survived by his wife, Ann Dearborn (Morrill) Kaligian; his sons, Ray II and his wife Barbara Kaligian of Plymouth, Massachusetts and, Jon Hall of W. Wareham, Massachusetts; his stepson, John Dearborn of Laconia; his daughter, Tami Wark of Carver, Massachusetts; his brothers, Kenneth Kaligian and Dwight Kaligian; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray is predeceased by his son, William Kaligian and grandson, Ray Kaligian III, and brothers, Eugene Kaligian and Donald Kaligian.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring of 2023.
