Randy C. Morrison, 63

WENTWORTH — Randy Charles Morrison, 63, of Wentworth, passed away, at his home on September 18, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous fight with lung cancer. Randy was remarkably loyal and dedicated to his cherished family.

Born in Plymouth on July 20, 1959, Randy was the 4th out of five children of Arthur C. and Priscilla (Tuttle) Morrison. Randy grew up in Wentworth, attending Wentworth Elementary and Plymouth High School. In his early years he worked for Robbie Downing before going into business for himself after Robbie’s passing. He owned and operated Morrison Logging and Excavation for his remaining years, reliably serving Wentworth and its surrounding communities. Randy served, as a Selectman, to the Town of Wentworth for over eight years. Throughout his life he was a staple in the community, always considering others before himself.

