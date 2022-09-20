Randy C. Morrison, 63

WENTWORTH — Randy Charles Morrison, 63, of Wentworth, passed away, at his home on September 18, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous fight with lung cancer. Randy was remarkably loyal and dedicated to his cherished family.
Born in Plymouth on July 20, 1959, Randy was the 4th out of five children of Arthur C. and Priscilla (Tuttle) Morrison. Randy grew up in Wentworth, attending Wentworth Elementary and Plymouth High School. In his early years he worked for Robbie Downing before going into business for himself after Robbie’s passing. He owned and operated Morrison Logging and Excavation for his remaining years, reliably serving Wentworth and its surrounding communities. Randy served, as a Selectman, to the Town of Wentworth for over eight years. Throughout his life he was a staple in the community, always considering others before himself.
Randy was a hunter, fisherman, lover of the outdoors. When he wasn’t working you could find him working. Annually from October through November Randy could be found in the woods tracking down the biggest buck (but not a bear) in the mountains. Randy was a lover of mischief, playful jokes, and shenanigans. He enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, riding around town and spending time with his family. Without fail he was late for everything; operating on Randy’s time only. He fiercely loved each of his children raising them to be honest, hardworking, and teaching them all the lessons of life. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren whether it be hunting, fishing, running his equipment with them on his lap, taking them along for a ride in his log truck, or taking them out for rides to get an ice cream. You could usually catch Randy whispering something into the ear of one of his grandchildren trying to get them to play a joke on their sibling(s), cousins, or parents, laughing all the while. Randy was a great role model to his family. He was honest, fair and accepting of all. Randy had a quiet, gentle way of being in the world and offered grace to others without judgment.
Randy is survived by his adored mother Priscilla; beloved wife of 20 years, Cassandra J. (Hester) Morrison of Wentworth; his four children, Colby C. Morrison and his wife Amy, Jennifer L. (Morrison) Hanks and her husband Derek, Katie S. Morrison and her longtime partner Raymond Jackson, Kyla M. Morrison, and his two stepchildren Ashley B. Leonard and Dylan R. Leonard; 14 grandchildren; his four siblings, James Morrison and his longtime partner Rebecca, Cathy (Morrison) Houde and her husband Raymond, Lee Morrison and his longtime partner Joyce, and Tom Morrison and his wife Norma Jean; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Randy is predeceased by his loving father Arthur and niece Heather Kristi Houde-Parker.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 22, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
A funeral service will be held at the Wentworth Congregational Church, Friday, September 23, at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. John Leonard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Foster Cemetery in Wentworth and a reception at the Wentworth Congregation church immediately following.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301
