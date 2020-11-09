SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — U.S. Army Colonel Ralph Philip Stevens died February 1, 2020 (Scottsdale, Arizona) after a courageous 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born October 14, 1939, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH, he attended Carpenter School and Brewster Academy (class of 1955). He was known as “Brud” by his family and friends. Ralph attended the University of New Hampshire before he enlisted in the US Army. His first assignment was at the Defense Language School Monterey, California. He became fluent in the Russian language and graduated first in his class. He was assigned to National Security at the Embassy in Turkey. Later, as Commanding Officer, he served at the Communication Base, Misawa, Japan. While still in the army he graduated from the FBI Academy, The Air Force War School and the National War College. He became a Green Beret and served two years in Vietnam, receiving many medals and many horrendous memories. Lastly, he went to the Pentagon, and while there, retired as a Full Bird Colonel.
As a civilian he taught school in Florida and at an Indian Reservation in Arizona. Ralph had a great mind and a wonderful personality. People were drawn to him wherever he was.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Stevens; his son, Gary and wife Kim and their son, Chad; his son, Alexander and his children, Rhys and Breanne; and his daughter, Brenda and husband, Clark Maher and their daughters, Kasey and Kathryn. He is also survived by his two sisters, Monie Stevens Zarinsky (Wolfeboro, NH) and Linda Stevens Roeder (Laconia, NH).
He was predeceased by his son David Stevens and his parents Phillip Lawrence Stevens and Olive (Averill) Stevens.
His ashes will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, a fitting place for a distinguished veteran.
