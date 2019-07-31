MOULTONBOROUGH — Ralph S. DiNatale, 70, of Moultonborough, passed away suddenly July 26, 2019, after a brief illness.
Ralph was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Sommerville, Massachusetts. His mother was Shirley Hunt DiNatale and his father was Albert P. DiNatale.
Ralph graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1967.
He was a hairdresser for many years in the Meredith area. He loved his work and his clients, who were faithful to him.
Ralph loved animals, gardening, fishing, hunting, cooking, music and taking care of his flock of chickens.
He will be dearly missed by his close friends and clients.
There will be a celebration of Ralph’s life on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith.
There will be a private burial.
