MOULTONBOROUGH — Quinn Marei Engle, 36, of Moultonborough. passed away at home unexpectedly on June 4th. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She would bring a ray of sunlight everywhere she went. She loved her family and friends. Quinn loved all animals, especially ours, who she frequently referred to as the zoo. She will be deeply missed and always loved by the Martin family, Engle family, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Rest in peace our love.
A family ceremony will be held in the near future.
