MEREDITH — Phylliss J. Bolduc, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Golden View Health Care Center.
Phylliss was born May 13, 1943, to the late Ernest and Thelma (Cooper) Champagne.
Phylliss loved thrift store shopping, Chinese buffets, crocheting and visiting with her many friends.
Phylliss is survived by her sisters, Elaine Emhuff of Houston, TX, Sandra (Peanut) Martel of Belmont; her sons, Roger Hawthorne and wife Karen of Laconia, Ron Hawthorne of White River Junction, VT, Robby LaPointe of Laconia; daughters, Jean Hawthorne of Gilford, Janet Hawthorne and partner Ritch Joy of Biddeford, ME; six grandchildren, Danielle, Jordan, Melanie, Steven, Nicolas and Aurora; her one great-grandson, James Jayden; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Phylliss was predeceased by her parents, her husband Roland Bolduc and her brother Francis Champagne.
A Graveside Service will be held at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH, in the spring.
For those that wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Phylliss’ memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1269 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.