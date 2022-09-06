HOLDERNESS — Peter Wayne Geldart, “Uncle Pete,” 79, died at his home in Holderness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on October 6, 1942, he was the son of Russell H. and Vera (Wortman) Geldart. Peter was raised in Arlington and was a graduate of Arlington High School, class of 1960. He continued his education at Wentworth Institute and Lowell Tech where he received his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He relocated to Littleton, Massachusetts, in 1968 and then moved to beautiful Holderness, in the early 1990s.
In Holderness, “Uncle Pete” made many wonderful friendships that lasted over the next 30 years and enjoyed the simple life of country living. He was first employed as a draftsman and went on to a successful career in sales in the pneumatics industry with his last job at SMC Pneumatics in Topsfield, Massachusetts.
Peter enjoyed snowmobiling, cribbage, Trivial Pursuit and cruising the New Hampshire roads in his vintage Triumph. As an avid New England sports fan, Peter loved the Red Sox and the Bruins, and in his earlier days coached little league and girls’ softball.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Marilyn Allen and Betty J. Keefer; and his former wife, Joan Geldart.
He is survived by his son, Peter W. Geldart Jr. of Ayer, Massachusetts; his daughter, Terry Geldart and partner Megan Kolman of Dunstable, Massachusetts; his sister, Beverly Cole of Holderness; and his many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery Chapel, Route 175 in Holderness. Rev. Christopher Drew will be officiating. A reception will be held at Walters Basin at 1 p.m. on September 10 following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Squam Trail Busters Snowmobile Club, PO Box 555, Holderness, NH 03245 would be greatly appreciated.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.