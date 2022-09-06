Peter W. Geldart

Peter W. Geldart

HOLDERNESS — Peter Wayne Geldart, “Uncle Pete,” 79, died at his home in Holderness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on October 6, 1942, he was the son of Russell H. and Vera (Wortman) Geldart. Peter was raised in Arlington and was a graduate of Arlington High School, class of 1960. He continued his education at Wentworth Institute and Lowell Tech where he received his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He relocated to Littleton, Massachusetts, in 1968 and then moved to beautiful Holderness, in the early 1990s.

