GILFORD — Peter Klypka Jr., 77, of Liberty Hill Road, passed away on March 25, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Peter was born on March 2, 1943, in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of the late Peter Klypka Sr. and Emma (Schrammel) Klypka. He lived in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, before retiring to Gilford in 1998.
Peter loved to fish and take care of his yard. He was always there to lend a helping hand to any of his neighbors or friends in need.
Peter is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mulligan) Klypka; a son, Matthew Klypka, and his wife, Giselle, of Elmwood Park, New Jersey; seven daughters/step-daughters, Lisa Martinez and her husband, Richard, of Woodstock, Georgia, Jessica Giordano and her husband, Terry, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, Patricia Mott and her husband, John, of Paterson, New Jersey, Nancy Rogers and her husband, Barry, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Jackie Fallon of Garfield, New Jersey, Deirdre Fallon of Garfield, New Jersey, and Erin Rios and her husband, Jason, of Hawthorne, New Jersey; two brothers, Jerry Klypka and his wife, Marion, of Ringwood, New Jersey, and Ronnie Klypka of Budd Lake, New Jersey; a sister, Mary Hooban of Oakland, New Jersey; 16 grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler, Gina, Emma, Jada, Hudson, Victoria, Trish, Megan, Nicole, Barrie, Katelyn, Jazmin, Alex, Abby, and Ava; five great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Tom Hooban; step-son John Fallon; step-daughter Maureen Fallon; and granddaughter Amanda.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations in Peter’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
