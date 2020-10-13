BELMONT — Peter Joseph Ring, 73, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Peter was born on February 5, 1947, in Winchester, MA, the son of William and Susan (Brown) Ring.
Peter proudly served his country in the United States Army; he honored and loved the American flag and what it stood for. He enjoyed boating and fishing, and playing pool and horseshoes. His more recent enjoyment was his time spent with his “ Brooky" who loved her “Papa.”
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Caren (Smiley) Ring; his sons, Blake Ring and his wife Heidi and their daughter Brooklynne Chelsea Ring, and his step grandson Eric Saunders Jr., of Laconia, and Timothy Ring and his wife Maria of New York; and his brother William Ring Jr. and his wife Ruth of Woburn, MA. In addition to his parents, Peter is predeceased by his sister, Didi Cochran.
To honor Peter's wishes, there will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.