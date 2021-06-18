DEERFIELD — Peter Gerald Nault, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Exeter Hospital, Exeter, New Hampshire.
He was born the son of Joseph "Pete" Henry and Thelma (DeHart) Nault. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Wentworth Institute in 1964. Peter joined the US Army National Guard with Battery C and served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. This was the first time a U.S. Army National Guard unit was called to war. While state side Peter served as security during the riots of Laconia Bike Week.
Pete married Lucille E. Peak on January 21, 1967. He owned and operated many Lumbertown stores in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts. After selling the Lumbertown stores, he and Lucille started Pinecrest Feed and Supply at their home at Pinecrest Farm. Peter was a very hard worker and took much pride and enjoyment raising his black angus herd over the years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph "Pete" H. Nault and Thelma (DeHart) Nault.
Pete is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lucille E. Nault of Deerfield; a daughter, Paula L. Langevin and husband Mark of Deerfield; a son, Peter I. Nault of Deerfield; five grandchildren, Nick, Mikey, Tim, Ashley and Caley; and one great-grandson, Collin; a sister, Nancy Foden and husband Vinnie of Canterbury, NH; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Pete's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
