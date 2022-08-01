Peter A. Lyford Jr., 61

LACONIA — Peter Arthur Lyford, Jr., 61, of Auburn, MA, passed at Concord Hospital in Laconia on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with a long illness. He continued to find joy in life and time with family and friends despite numerous hospitalizations and declining health over the years. He enjoyed two and a half years of good health thanks to the generosity of a kidney donor, Kelly Hoye, who is now a dear family friend.
He was born in Bangor, Maine on August 31, 1960, to the late Peter Sr. and Elizabeth (Majeska) Lyford. He lived with his family in Auburn, MA and cherished his summers at his family home on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia. So many of Peter’s best memories from childhood and beyond are from his time here. He was surrounded by his family at the lake, his favorite place, for the last month of his life.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Peter Lyford Sr. and Elizabeth (Majeska) Lyford. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Jennifer Lyford; and three daughters, Dana Lyford and her wife, Sarah Carroll of Watertown, MA; Annie-Elizabeth Lyford of Boston, MA; Charlotte Lyford of Auburn, MA; stepdaughter, Jamie Bullock and her husband, Jason, of Leicester, MA; his brother, Larry Lyford and his wife Kerri of Marstons Mills, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
An animal lover since childhood, he’s loved and cared for so many pets, and leaves behind his dogs who he adored so much, Henry and Ollie, who were his close companions during his illness.
Like his father, Peter made a lifelong career in the restaurant industry, starting at a young age at Friendly’s and retiring from Bertucci’s in 2014. He made lifelong friendships throughout his career and was known by so many for his mentorship and work ethic. He especially enjoyed the volunteer opportunities offered to him through his work at Bertucci’s.
Peter was an avid reader and lover of history. His passion for music was felt by everyone around him and passed on to his daughters; he was so grateful to see Paul McCartney with his family in June before he passed. He loved food and would try anything; he especially loved cooking and eating seafood. His family was forced to try everything he put in front of them regardless of whether they wanted to or not.
Peter had a quiet and important faith in God that helped him find sobriety in 2005 and carried him through the rest of his days, including through the most challenging times with his health.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with a Service at 1:30 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, Peter’s family invites you to make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
