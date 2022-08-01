Peter A. Lyford Jr., 61

Peter A. Lyford Jr., 61

LACONIA — Peter Arthur Lyford, Jr., 61, of Auburn, MA, passed at Concord Hospital in Laconia on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with a long illness. He continued to find joy in life and time with family and friends despite numerous hospitalizations and declining health over the years. He enjoyed two and a half years of good health thanks to the generosity of a kidney donor, Kelly Hoye, who is now a dear family friend.

He was born in Bangor, Maine on August 31, 1960, to the late Peter Sr. and Elizabeth (Majeska) Lyford. He lived with his family in Auburn, MA and cherished his summers at his family home on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia. So many of Peter’s best memories from childhood and beyond are from his time here. He was surrounded by his family at the lake, his favorite place, for the last month of his life.

