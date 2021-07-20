Peter Alexander Herz passed away on June 19, 2021, at the age of 62 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
For those of you who knew Peter — I hope my remembrances will make you smile.
Peter was born in Toronto, Canada, to his Canadian mum (Marilyn Brooks) and Bavarian dad (Alexander Herz) on May 5, 1959. He always said he was born the year the music died — in reference to Buddy Holly.
The Herzes were a dedicated ski family. When you first met them — they would ask you what level skier you were and if you did not ski — you were a beginner — as skiing was equivalent to existing. Peter and his younger brother Michael were on skis before they could walk. On skis, Peter was elegant and graceful. On land, he tripped over his own feet, spilled things on his shirt daily always exclaiming “I can’t believe I did that” as though it had never happened before. He had one signature ‘rockabilly’ dance move that rooted him in one place. If only we had video.
His parents did not give him the gift of coordination, but they did instill a deep, life-long love and respect for all nature and wilderness. He was an avid cross-country skier, canoer, hiker and camper. But he also had a passion for all things cars and motorsports. His knowledge of cars, the car industry and racing where vast and those two loves brought him to New Hampshire where he bought the dealership that became Lakes Region VW Audi, in Gilford. Peter went on to start a used car store in Belmont, and as a lover of radio he had his own ‘car talk’ type show and eventually bought an AM talk radio station in Concord.
It is no small thing to change countries. Canada is a great place to live, but New Hampshire offered all the things that he loved, and he became an American citizen. Every single Sunday evening, coming home by boat from Mark Island on Lake Winnipesaukee, he would say how lucky he was to live here and not have to commute three hours in traffic! In winter, this former private-school, city kid loved nothing more than taking his snowmobile across Paugus Bay to work. Everyday there was enough snow on the trails, he was like a kid on Christmas morning.
Peter had an adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit. He loved to travel and spend time at the house in the Dominican Republic he shared with friends. He adored his children and dogs. He had a big heart and a generous spirit and a lot of friends here and around the world. He was funny and quirky and smart and loyal. He was also very human, with graces and demons in equal measure. He walked to the beat of his own drum — always. He couldn’t accept help when he should have. He died too young, and too far from home, from an illness he could not overcome. Thank you to all the friends who supported him.
He will be brought home and remembered at a future date with family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents and his dogs, Oscar, Toby and “Cookie.”
He is survived by his son, Andrew “Dave” Herz, and daughter, Alexandra Marilyn Grace Herz. He is also survived by his brother and three ex-wives.
Peter was a supporter of the NH Humane Society and the American Cancer Society. If you would like to remember him by making a donation, he would have appreciated that.
