Paula Nelson, 72

NORTHFIELD — Paula (Moulton) Angwin Stadig Nelson, 72, of 38 Highland Mt. Road, Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 11.

Paula was born July 26, 1950, in Laconia, the daughter to the late Richard and Thelma (Cookson) Moulton. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1968. She worked at Beede Electric for 11 years. In 1981, with family helping, she packed up all her worldly goods into a U-Haul, and she and her 11 year-old son drove across the USA to settle in the state of Washington.

