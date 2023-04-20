Paula Nelson, 72

NORTHFIELD — Paula (Moulton) Angwin Stadig Nelson, 72, of 38 Highland Mt. Road, Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 11.
Paula was born July 26, 1950, in Laconia, the daughter to the late Richard and Thelma (Cookson) Moulton. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1968. She worked at Beede Electric for 11 years. In 1981, with family helping, she packed up all her worldly goods into a U-Haul, and she and her 11 year-old son drove across the USA to settle in the state of Washington.
Paula was predeceased by her second husband, Eric R. Stadig, in 1993. She moved down to Oregon after Eric passed away. She moved back to New Hampshire with her current husband, David J. Nelson, in 2006. She retired from Farm Family Insurance in November 2016. She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, and especially watching Hallmark movies and quality time spent with her family. She took trips to visit her son Chip and family and visited her extended Stadig family. She was a licensed insurance agent for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, David J. Nelson of Northfield; a son, Forrest "Chip" George Angwin III and his fiancé Lisa; step-daughters, Tina Louis, Trudy Spraker and her husband Dan; a stepson, Matthew Nelson and wife Michelle and their daughter Alivia; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Donna M. Carleton, Linda M. French, Suzanne R. Crowley and her husband Wayne, and Sandy J. Hyslop; her sister-in-law, Linda A. Moulton; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was the loving daughter of Thelma C. Moulton (deceased in 1971) and Richard E. Moulton (deceased in 1995). She was also predeceased by her brother, Dale A. Moulton in 2002.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, April 28, with gathering from 6 to 7 p.m., and service starting at 7 p.m., at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 172 King St., Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Community Health & Hospice, Inc., 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246, or to a charity of one’s choice.
To view Paula’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit phaneuf.net.
