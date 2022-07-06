 Paul W. Rich, 92

LACONIA — Mr. Paul Wendell Rich, 92, of Old Prescott Hill Road, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Paul was born on November 6, 1929 in South Newbury, the son of Merle and Bertha (Colburn) Rich.
Paul was a long-time resident of Laconia. In 1947, he graduated from Simonds High School in Warner, and Paul later graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1951 with a degree in Business. At UNH, Paul was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, and he competed in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, lacrosse, cross-country running, and track & field. Above all, Paul met his life-long love and future wife, Nancy Jane Graham, at UNH.
Paul proudly served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and was stationed abroad from July 11, 1951 to April 2, 1953.
Paul worked for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 38 years, earning his Chartered Life Underwriter designation. He was also a dedicated member of the Congregational Church of Laconia, serving as a deacon for several years.
Paul is survived by one sister, Betty Craigie of South Newbury; three sons, Paul W. Rich Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, of Gilmanton, Robert A. Rich and his wife, June, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and Thomas L. Rich and his partner, Nancy Campbell, of Tucson, Arizona; one daughter, Susan (Rich) Hildreth-Brown and her partner, Bruce, of Meredith; five grandchildren, Paul W. Rich, III and his wife, Melissa, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, Julia (Hildreth) Pothen and her husband, Randy, of Bow, Katherine (Rich) Johnston and her husband, Jonathan, of Ventura, California, Jessica Hildreth of Gilford, Kimberly Tripp of Concord; seven great-grandchildren, Madahson Glodgett, Caden Hildreth, James Pothen, Premila Pothen, Priya Pothen, Finnley Johnston, Paul W. Rich, IV; and several adored cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Nancy Jane (Graham) Rich; two brothers, Merle Rich, II and his wife, Loretta, Alan Rich and his wife, Joan; one sister, Gene (Rich) Perry and her husband, Nelson; sister-in-law, Ann (Graham) Hood and her husband, Richard; brother-in-law, Forrest “Mal” Craigie; and one granddaughter, Kristine Tripp.
Although he rarely spoke of himself, Paul’s accolades and accomplishments were innumerable. Paul was an avid ski racer. He served as a Commissioner of Gunstock Ski Area from 1980 to 1989 and was President of the Winnipesaukee Ski Club (now known as the Gunstock Ski Club Racing Program). Paul competed in the New England Masters Sise Cup Ski Racing Program, navigating slalom, giant slalom, super-G, and downhill race courses into his 90s.
Paul prided himself in catching the first chairlift to the top of Gunstock Mountain each morning in the winter, and he was always the first to arrive at Oak Hill Golf Course for a cup of coffee with the owner, Barb, in the spring, summer, and fall. Paul was a remarkable golfer until his final days, and he made multiple “holes-in-one” at Oak Hill.
Paul believed his family was his most important achievement. His most cherished memories were camping/fishing trips to “Rainy” Russell Pond, annual ski trips to Tuckerman's Ravine (where Paul could be found carrying six pairs of skis on his back), caravan visits to the Hopkinton Fair, road trips up and down the Kancamagus Highway, and countless summer pool days (where Paul could be found tirelessly cleaning his pool for the benefit of his grandchildren).
Paul’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. His smile was always brightest whenever they were nearby, and he supported them in their many activities with his love and presence. At recent family gatherings, you could often find Paul with a smiling great grandbaby in his lap. Paul was loved by so many during his long life, but his most adoring fans were undoubtedly his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House of Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, at 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Burial alongside his beloved wife, Nancy, will take place at Union Cemetery in Laconia following the service.
Following burial, a Celebration of Life will take place at Oak Hill Golf Course in Meredith, NH, for all those who cherished his spirit.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Paul’s name be made to the Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH, 03301, https://www.granitevna.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
