BELMONT — Paul J. Hawkins, 55, of Depot Street, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after many years of fighting pancreatic cancer and other major health complications with his daughters by his side at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Paul was born on August 31, 1965, in Framingham, MA, the son of Joseph Hawkins Sr. and Cheryl Rivers.
Paul Worked for AAVID for many years as a forklift operator. He also owned and operated Heritage Motel & Cabins in Meredith, NH for several years.
Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends & family, camping, family trips to the ocean (York Beach), family trips to the fairs, apple picking, watching the Red Sox and New England Patriots, cooking, family cookouts, and sitting around the fire with his family listening to music and making smores. He loved his cats Harley & Davidson and rabbits, but above all he loved his time with his children and grandchildren.
Paul was a very determined man and when he had his mind set on something he made sure it got done, whether it was a house project or yard work, it got done.
Paul is survived by his father, Joseph Sr. Hawkins; two sons, Paul Hawkins Jr. and Patrick; three daughters, Tiffany Hawkins, Amanda Hawkins and Felicia Bennett; and his grandchildren, Brianna, Brooklyn, Kristina, Kaitlyn, Nicolas, Brandon II, Henry III, Marshall, and Brady. Paul was predeceased by his mother and great grandmother who he loved so much. Paul will be missed by many friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
