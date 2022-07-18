LACONIA — Paul H. Visco, 79, of Laconia, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, with his wife by his side.
Paul was born on November 8, 1942, to Louis and Mary (Henry) Visco in Waltham, MA. He grew up in Lexington, MA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War as a member of the SAC in the U.S. Air Force.
He and his wife Pat met while skiing at Killington, VT. They married in 1975 and raised their family in Chelmsford, MA and later in Montgomery, NJ. They have lived in Laconia, since 2001. Paul worked at Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies for 38 years until his retirement in 2006. A former member of the Laconia Country Club, Paul was a lifelong lover of golf, famed for his short game. As a downhill skier, he had impeccable style, and in his younger years spent time as a part-time ski coach at Mt. Cranmore. Family ski vacations to Okemo Mt. were a favorite pastime. Paul grew up sailing on Lake Sunapee, and in retirement loved boating around Lake Winnipesaukee. He and his father-in-law, Kermit Squiers, spent many happy hours snowmobiling and off-roading on their three-wheelers in Maine.
Paul learned a love of woodworking from his father-in-law and enjoyed making presents for his family and friends. In particular, the Christmas ornaments made with a scroll saw have become treasured family heirlooms. He also took up bridge and looked forward to his weekly games with his bridge buddies. Paul took great pleasure in spending time with his grandsons, Tommy and Brandon, in particular making them homemade pizzelle cookies, doing puzzles together, playing rousing games of SkipBo, and watching them play sports. One of his favorite things to do was spend time with family at their summer camp in Maine — kayaking and enjoying the peace and quiet.
Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pat (Patricia Squiers); his sons, Steven (and his wife Anna) Visco of Brunswick, Maine, and Jeff (and his wife Nicole) Visco of Melrose, Massachusetts; and his grandsons, Thomas and Brandon Visco; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary (Squiers) and Lou Rosenthall of Concord; as well as much loved nieces and nephews and their families, cousins and friends, and his beloved golden retriever Flint. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary Visco and his sister, Donna Morey, all of Lexington, MA; and his in-laws, Kermit and Mildred Squiers of Concord.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Francis for their kind and loving care of Paul in his last months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Graham officiating.
Interment will follow in the Raymond C. Wixson Memorial Garden, Gilford, NH.
In lieu of flowers for those who wish, the family suggests contributions be made to the Myositis Association, 6950 Columbia Gateway Drive, Ste. 370, Columbia, MD 21046 (myositis.org) or the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603 Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
