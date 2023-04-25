RUMNEY — Patricia Lee Murphy 54, peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on April 13. She was the daughter of William and Catherine (Tompkins) Murphy born on June 4, 1968.

Patricia spent her early years in Massachusetts and relocated to Northfield, New Hampshire in the 1980s. She was a 1986 graduate of Winnisquam Memorial High School. She started her family young, having four children by the time she was 23. Motivated by her children, Patricia went on to Laconia Tech, earning an associate degree to become a paralegal during the night.

