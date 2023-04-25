RUMNEY — Patricia Lee Murphy 54, peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on April 13. She was the daughter of William and Catherine (Tompkins) Murphy born on June 4, 1968.
Patricia spent her early years in Massachusetts and relocated to Northfield, New Hampshire in the 1980s. She was a 1986 graduate of Winnisquam Memorial High School. She started her family young, having four children by the time she was 23. Motivated by her children, Patricia went on to Laconia Tech, earning an associate degree to become a paralegal during the night.
She took her degree and worked as a paralegal for different law firms through the years. Her dedication and love of justice propelled her further to dive into doing what she was always meant to do, and became an outreach homeless prevention specialist at Pemi-Baker Bridge House in Plymouth. She enabled hundreds of families to stay in their homes. She poured her heart into her job and it truly showed.
She had a passion for the law and loved a good debate, even if she pulled it out of thin air. She enjoyed sticking her nose in a good book and living in fictional worlds for a while. She loved having a chaotic house full of family enjoying her food and she loved to listen to their bantering. She loved spending time and making memories with her brothers, Seany and Michael. She loved the ocean and horseback riding and trying new things, especially food. Most of all she loved living her life compassionately, giving everyday all of her time and energy to make even the smallest positive change… and she did just that.
She was predeceased by her mother and father; her brother, Daniel O’Connor; and sister, Theresa O’Connor.
She is survived by her daughters, Tia Lorraine of Weare, Shaunna Belle of Rumney; her sons, Joseph Michael and Devon Samuel both of Rumney; her brothers, Michael O’Connor and Sean Murphy of Rumney and Paul O'Connor of Laconia; her sister, Kathleen Piper; six grandchildren; her mother-in-law, Joyce McDermott of New Hampton; brother-in-law, Jeff McDermott of New Hampton; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave., in Ashland, on Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the Bridge House Outreach Program, 260 Highland St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
