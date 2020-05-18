BRIDGEWATER — Patricia Lefebvre Horton of Bridgewater, NH, otherwise known as “Pat” to many and to all those that loved her, entered her eternal rest on May 16, 2020.
Pat was married for 59 years to Lewis Horton. Together they started a family in Tilton, NH where she also taught kindergarten out of the basement of her home. She later began to teach kindergarten at Calvary Christian School in Plymouth having taught for 41 years until she retired in 2012. Pat poured her love out to her family with her infamous cooking and special rigatoni along with her love of butter. Pat loved planting flowers and gardening around the house was something she always took pride in no matter where she lived. Pat loved to swim either in her pool at home, the ocean and while boating out on Newfound Lake in her later years. Pat and her husband enjoyed sharing their love of camping, boating, going to the ocean and lobster feeds with their family and friends. Having the opportunity to fellowship with loved ones and friends was always near and dear to her heart. When Pat’s children had their own children she was so proud to be called “Binggy” and Grammy, and would love her special cuddle times with her grandchildren, reading them books and sharing sips of her soda from the same glass with remnants of cookies or other snacks on the glass. Grammy made sure to attend as many birthday parties, graduations, weddings, baby showers or any other special moments, always being that warm and welcoming, congratulating presence filled with love and admiration for each of her children and grandchildren’s milestones.
Pat is survived by her husband Lewis Horton of Bridgewater NH; two children, Mike Horton and his wife Wanda of Laconia and Mark Horton and Lisa Perron of Bristol, NH; sister Claire Lefebvre of Laconia; and brother Joe Lefebvre and wife Dory of Pittsfield, NH; her grandchildren Roger, Emma and Colin Horton, Sarah Hickman, Naomi Bro and Jesse Horton; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat is predeceased by her parents, Iola and Robert Lefebvre; a sister, Carol Makris; and her daughter, Debbie Scanlon.
A private graveside service will be held. In Pat’s memory please honor those in the healthcare field who were able to be there for her while she made this transition.
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.