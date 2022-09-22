 Patricia A. Wylie, 70

LACONIA — Patricia Ann Wylie, 70, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022, at her home with her loving husband of 50 years and dogs by her side.
Patricia was born on August 29, 1952, in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Thomas and Leona (Ellison) Kennedy.
Patricia was a graduate of Saint Chretiennes Academy in Salem in 1970. She retired from New England Telephone Company after 28 years and worked at CVS Pharmacy as a pharmacy tech for many years following.
In addition to her husband, Alva Wylie, she is survived by her three sons, Thomas Wylie, Joseph Wylie, and Kevin Wylie; two grandsons, Bryson Wylie and Maxwell Wylie; brother-in-law, Lloyd Wylie Jr. and his wife Margaret Desisto; nieces and nephews, Melissa and Tom Skeat, Krissy and Jose Diaz, Jason and Natalia Wylie; cousins, Donna and her husband William Payor and Nancy and her husband John Bryson; as well as many aunts and uncles.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
