TAYLORS, S.C. — Pastor Milton H. Endean, 92, went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Milton was born in Detroit, MI, on March 25, 1929, to the late Herbert and Alvena Endean. At the age of nine, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Milton enrolled in Bob Jones University in 1949 and received his BA in Bible in 1953. He taught at BJU for four years and earned his BD (MDiv) in 1957. He received an honorary doctorate from Faithway Baptist College in Ypsilanti, Michigan in 1987.
He married his beloved wife, Grace Grant, on December 21, 1956, in a Christmas wedding at South Baptist Church in Laconia, NH.
Pastor Endean served 40 years in Michigan — nine years in Albion, and 31 years in Croswell. When asked, “Where is Croswell?”, his favorite answer was, “Croswell is located between Applegate and Jeddo!” He always said he was sure he pastored the most wonderful people.
Pastor Endean was preceded in death by his parents; his wonderful older brother, Dr. Donald Endean; brother-in-law Charles Frank Grant; nephew Daniel Mark (Danny) Endean; and nephew Charles Frank Grant Jr.
He is survived by Gracie, his wife of 64 years; his son, Dr. Kenneth (Judy) Endean of Chandler, AZ; his daughter and caregiver, Donna (Dr. Rick ) Cross of Taylors, SC; sister-in-law Ruth Endean of Holland, MI; brother-in-law Dr. Arnold Adams and sister-in-law, Edythe Adams of Laconia, NH; and sister-in-law Marilyn Grant of Gilford, NH. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a niece, and several nephews.
Visitation will be held in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, on Saturday, August 21, at 10:00 a.m.
The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
A Memorial Service will be held in South Carolina at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pastor Endean's name to the International Baptist College and Seminary, 2211 W. Germann, Chandler, AZ 85286 and Acorn Global Advance, 2724 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite C, Greenville, SC 29615.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.