GILMANTON --- Norman Richard Daigle Jr., 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Norman was born on December 31,1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Norman Richard Daigle Sr., and Pearl (Moreau) Daigle, as an only child.
Known by many as Norm, and "Stormin-Norman," he was a long-time resident of the Lakes Region and became fond of the area as a child summering here. Norman graduated from Dracut Senior High School. He has been a well reputable General Building Contractor in the area for over 25 years, with many of you living in those beautiful custom homes.
He loved watching the New England Patriots and used to play in a men’s hockey league. His favorite past-time was riding his Harley motorcycle with his wife and many friends. He also loved to travel with his wife, his daughter, and friends, where many memories were made and will be cherished forever. He absolutely adored his daughters and grandchildren.
Norm was a devoted husband and father. Survivors include his wife Carol (Hunley) Daigle of Gilmanton; their daughter, Natasha McNutt and her husband Shane McNutt with their two children, Bradley and Cody of Belmont; his estranged daughter, Erica (Daigle) Duncan, and her children, Aiden and Addison of Laconia. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, family, and friends. He is predeceased by both of his parents.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
