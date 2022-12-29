Nicole Piscopo, 69

SANBORNTON — Nicole “Niki” St. Clair Piscopo, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Dec. 22, at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, James S. Piscopo; and three sons, Justin Piscopo, his wife Michelle Piscopo, Corey Piscopo, his wife Sage Stowell, James Austin Piscopo; a brother, Charlie St. Clair; a sister, Sandy Newman; nephew, Jamie Newman; and niece, Julia St. Clair.

Nicole was born in Laconia, on Dec. 18, 1953, the daughter of the late Richard and Connie St Clair. She was predeceased by one sister, Cynthia St. Clair of Portsmouth.

