Nicole Piscopo, 69

SANBORNTON — Nicole “Niki” St. Clair Piscopo, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Dec. 22, at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, James S. Piscopo; and three sons, Justin Piscopo, his wife Michelle Piscopo, Corey Piscopo, his wife Sage Stowell, James Austin Piscopo; a brother, Charlie St. Clair; a sister, Sandy Newman; nephew, Jamie Newman; and niece, Julia St. Clair.
Nicole was born in Laconia, on Dec. 18, 1953, the daughter of the late Richard and Connie St Clair. She was predeceased by one sister, Cynthia St. Clair of Portsmouth.
Besides a caring and devoted mother, Nicole, along with her husband, Jim, owned and operated James S. Piscopo General Contractor, Inc. for 40 years. Nicole is best known for living her passion of breeding and showing Arabian horses. She also owned and operated High Spirits Farm on Hunkins Pond Road where she raised her three boys to have the same appreciation for the farm life and the New Hampshire outdoors. Her love for animals was second only to the love she held for her family.
Despite a tragic car accident in 1998, Nicole refused to let a traumatic brain injury keep her from living her best life. Her dream of getting back to working on her farm and supporting her boys was a long journey, but despite the challenges she regained her speech and physical strength. She endured many years of struggle from chronic pain, breast cancer and debilitating Lyme disease, yet carried on until the end with strength, grace, and amazingly, the ability to run her tractor alongside her husband Jim.
Strong, loving and driven best describes Nicole and the life she lived. Whether she was on a Harley, a horse or a backhoe, her zest for life is memorable. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched, but especially by her three boys and her husband.
A celebration of her life will be planned for the spring of 2023.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the NH Humane Society.
