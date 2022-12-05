MANCHESTER — Nicholas "Nick" Trent Seiler, 75, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, in Concord.
Nick was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 29, 1947, the son of Dana and Laura Seiler.
He graduated from Weston High School in 1965 and went on to attend a post-graduate year at KUA, then graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in finance.
He spent his career as a steel and aluminum outside salesperson, working at Edgcomb Metals, Sylvester Sheet Metal, and North Star Steel and Aluminum. He absolutely loved his job and customers and could not imagine himself ever doing anything else. The steel and aluminum business was part of his heart and soul, and was something he was born to do.
As a young child he enjoyed traveling to Kennebunk, Maine, with his family, especially when they ate at Shackford & Gooch Clam Shack. He would always say, “Those were some of the best moments of my childhood." As an adult he spent a lot of family time in Falmouth on Cape Cod and continued making some wonderful memories at Nobska Light and Woods Hole with his wife Mary.
He was an avid runner, participating in many different road races throughout his life and also enjoyed taking long bike rides. This is where he always felt most free.
Nick was a man of dignity, love, respect and selflessness. A man you could count on, who would drop anything and be there for you at a moment’s notice. He gave wonderful advice, held us up when we needed it, and taught us to always do the right thing. Being a family man was his whole world. He would do absolutely anything for the ones he loved. He made a loving impression on everyone he met. But when it came to his family, his love was immeasurable. His need to put everyone ahead of himself will never go unrecognized.
The strength and values you have instilled in us will live on for the rest of our days. No one could deny that you made this world a better place and we are deeply saddened you are no longer in it. Anyone that really knew Nick, knew keeping a perfect lawn brought him so much happiness and joy. We hope for nothing more than you being up in heaven, riding a shiny new lawnmower with a Bud Light in your hand and a smile on your face. We love and miss you every day. Butterfly kisses always and forever.
Nick is survived by his wife, Mary Foley, his brother Dana Jr. and wife Bethel Seiler, his children and their spouses, Jimmy and Amy Seiler; Lisa and Rich Ricker; Tracy Andriski; Lindsay and Robert Coolidge; Mark and Renee DeBenedetto; Nick and Becky DeBenedetto; and Katie and Pat Rannou; and his grandchildren, Trevor, Josh, Bryce, Breanna, Cali, Brody, Noah, Avah, Kylie, Kamren, Ryder, and Milani.
He is predeceased by his father and mother, Dana and Laura Seiler, his brother, Henry Seiler, and his son-in-law, Michael Andriski.
A celebration honoring his life will be held privately.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
