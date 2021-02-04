LACONIA — Nancy VanCamp was called to her heavenly home Friday, January 15, 2021, after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Nancy was born in Laconia, NH, on February 6, 1942, the daughter of Eunice Tebbetts Chapman and her adoptive father, Henry Chapman.
Nancy was married to the love of her life, Bob VanCamp, and cared for him with compassion and dedication in his latter years as he battled Muscular Dystrophy. Although Nancy faced many challenges in her life, she drew great strength from her faith and was known by many who knew her as a kind soul and “one heck of a prayer warrior.” Nancy easily made friends with people from all walks of life and will be remembered for her smile and quirky sense of humor. When asked “How are you, Nancy?” she would flash a broad smile and respond, “Mean as ever.”
Nancy had several jobs over the years including being a caring LNA, and working at NH Employment Office, but hands down, the one that she loved most was her years as a pastor.
Nancy did not have children and her animals were “her babies” and she loved them dearly — from her childhood dog Jet, to little Dolly and Buffy who traveled up and down the East Coast to and from Florida, and most recently her beloved cat Joey who passed away a year ago.
Nancy attended the Lakes Region Vineyard Church and for her, this was a second family that filled her life with much love and joy.
Nancy was the youngest of four children, and is survived by her step-brother, Carl Chapman of Tilton, NH, and is predeceased by her stepbrothers, Conrad and Colin Chapman. Nancy enjoyed many happy hours with her niece, Clare Persson, and her husband Mike, of Laconia, and their daughters, Alana and Kate, and with her nephew, Chris Chapman, and his wife Jill, and their sons Liam and Adrian, of Boscawen. Nancy had many other nieces and nephews whom she loved and spoke of often.
A Celebration of Nancy‘s life will take place when it is deemed safe to gather together as a group.
In lieu of flowers for those who wish, please make donations to Lakes Region Vineyard Church, 175 Mechanic St, Laconia, NH 03246 or New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
