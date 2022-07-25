Nancy K. Jaques, 78

Nancy K. Jaques, 78

HEBRON — Nancy K. Jaques, 78, of George Road, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 21, 2022 after a brief period of declining health. Born in Oceaside, NY, Nancy was the youngest of four children of Alan A. and Grace Ferrin Jaques. Although Nancy grew up in New York, she and her family summered on Newfound Lake for years until moving back to the family homestead Grove Hill Farm in Hebron permanently in the 1970s.

Nancy will be remembered for volunteering, first as a hospital aide on Long Island and then as a Kindergarten aide at the Hebron School.

