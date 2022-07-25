HEBRON — Nancy K. Jaques, 78, of George Road, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 21, 2022 after a brief period of declining health. Born in Oceaside, NY, Nancy was the youngest of four children of Alan A. and Grace Ferrin Jaques. Although Nancy grew up in New York, she and her family summered on Newfound Lake for years until moving back to the family homestead Grove Hill Farm in Hebron permanently in the 1970s.
Nancy will be remembered for volunteering, first as a hospital aide on Long Island and then as a Kindergarten aide at the Hebron School.
Whether as a 30 year participant of the Hebron Fair, where she shared her metal arts portraying planes using recycled aluminum cans, knitting hats and scarfs for family and friends, painting at the Plymouth Area Senior Center, or making wood carvings, Nancy was happiest when she was participating in some form of arts and crafts.
Family was important to Nancy and she will be greatly missed by her brothers, A. David Jaques of Hebron and Jonathan A. Jaques and wife Melinda of Dennysville, ME; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and caregivers, niece, Michelle Jaques Matthews, and Michelle's husband Harold (Joe) Matthews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Thomas C. Jaques, sister-in-laws, Lydian Jaques and Ruth Jaques; and nephew, Alan A. Jaques II.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Union Congregational Church of Hebron. Burial will follow in the Hebron Village Cemetery, and then a gathering with light refreshments in the Hebron Church Community Center (basement).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Plymouth Regional Senior Center, PO Box 478, Plymouth, NH 03264.
