Muriel Potter, 81

WILSONS MILLS, Maine — Muriel Rae “Sweatt” Potter of Wilsons Mills, Maine, and recently of Bedford, Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was 81 years old.
Muriel was born July 28, 1941, in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, to Wendall Lee Sweatt and Elaine Gladys (McKeage) Sweatt.
Family was the most important thing to Muriel. She liked nothing better than getting family together, especially her four children, Lynn, Bo, Larry, and Lonnie. One of her favorite times was chimney cleaning when Randy Potter and Betty Tyler were included with their families. Friends were also very special. She enjoyed walking or sharing her hobbies. Muriel enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, reading, games, and puzzle books. Her whole life Muriel worked hard as a factory laborer, waitress, security guard, and finally town clerk of Wilsons Mills.
Muriel is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Drake; her parents, Wendall and Elaine Sweatt; stepmother, Bonita Sweatt; her sister- and brother-in-law, Nanny and Leroy Potter.
Muriel is survived by her children, Lynn Duke (Chuck), Lenard “Bo” Potter Jr. (Helga), Larry Potter (Jean), and Lonnie Potter; step-children, Greg Drake, Scott Drake, Monica Leclare, Lisa Dugal, Mark Drake, and Mathew Drake; siblings, Sandra Grenier, Wendall Sweatt, Hazen Sweatt, Harvey Sweatt, Wesley Sweatt, Danny Sweatt, Johnny Sweatt, Elaine “Sweatt” Perreault and Pam “Sweatt” Hutchens. She also has eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wicwas Lake Grange Hall located at 150 Meredith Center Road, Meredith, New Hamsphire. At the convenience of the family, burial will be at a later date.
Memorials can be made out to Indiana University Health Hospice, 619 W. First St., Bloomington, IN 47403.
Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send the family your condolences via the online register book, please visit www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.