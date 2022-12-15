RUMNEY — Muriel A. Joyce, 89, formerly of Campton, died December 14, 2022, at her home in Rumney, after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on June 10, 1933, she was the daughter of Edgar Collins and Mildred May (Clogston) Willey.
Muriel grew up in Dorchester, and moved to Columbia, South Carolina, where she resided for a short time. She moved back to the area and was a resident of Beebe River for over 50 years. She has been a resident of Rumney for the past three years.
Muriel worked for the Draper Corporation in Beebe River for many years, working almost every job there was throughout the mill. She also worked for the Rochester Shoe Tree Company, and Plymouth Manufacturing. She went on to work in the hospitality business in Waterville Valley. She worked at the Golden Eagle Inn, the Black Bear Inn and as manager for the Snowy Owl Inn. Muriel also sold Avon products for many years.
She was a past member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4483, in Plymouth, and the Dorchester Grange for many years.
Muriel loved to travel, go camping with her family and was an avid Red Sox fan.
Muriel is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, George H. Joyce Jr., who died in March of 2004; a grandson, Adam Joyce; brothers, Roy Willey, Lawrence Willey; her sisters, Winona Willey, Beverly McCormack, Ethel LaCourse, and Ona Rannacher.
Muriel is survived by her children, Sharon A. Lewis and her husband David of Andover, Walter G. Joyce of Thornton, Diana L. Coffin of Scotland, South Dakota, James W. Joyce and his wife Tammy of Rumney, Pamela J. McLeod and her husband John of Plymouth, David A. Joyce and his wife Wendy of Gainesville, Florida; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Sunday, December 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 pm.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 19, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Joyce family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
