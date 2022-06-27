Miles Conrad Towle, 33, lost his valiant fight with Type 1 diabetes on June 22, 2022.
Miles was born on April 26, 1989 in Laconia, NH. He was a kind, gentle and sensitive soul. He often put the needs of others ahead of his own. Miles enjoyed music, especially Weird Al Yankovic, as well as songs from various genres and decades. He loved sports and had an uncanny ability to remember stats for almost any sport. He loved gaming and was proud of his accomplishment of making the worldwide leaderboard for his Guitar Hero abilities. He was respected and beloved by his online communities and all who knew him.
Miles was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Sheila Haven; and his paternal grandparents, Gordon and Patrice Towle. He was also predeceased by his aunt, Jennifer Towle; and by his biological uncle, Charles Wilmot.
Miles is survived by his mother, Marcia Haven from Alfred, Maine, and her partner John; and his father, James Towle and his wife Debbie from Pittsfield, NH. He is also survived by his brothers, Keith Towle and his girlfriend Sam of Laconia, NH, and Marc Roy and his girlfriend Jenna of Derry, NH, and by his sister Rebekah Roy of Derry, NH. Miles also leaves behind his very special friend, Orenda (Ren) of Rumney, NH, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Saturday, July 9, from 1-3 p.m. at Autumn Green Funeral Home on Oak Street in Alfred, Maine. Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life at 28 Waterboro Road in Alfred, Maine. Please bring a story or picture that reminds you of Miles to be placed in a memory book.
The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, Maine.
