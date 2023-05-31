NORTH SANDWICH — Michael J. Woodaman, 73, of North Sandwich, passed away on May 23, at home with his daughter by his side.
Mike was born on Jan. 11, 1950, to Lewis and Mary Woodaman in Randolph, Massachusetts. The Woodaman family moved to Meredith in 1953 and then to Center Harbor in 1960. Mike graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1968 and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1972 with a BS in botany. Mike, a talented and prolific skier, was on UNH’s NCAA team.
Upon graduation, Mike became a contractor, building post and beam homes. He bought land in North Sandwich, which he, along with friends and family, cleared using his draft horses Jack, Randy and Ike. He built a home on the land in 1973. In 1992 he built a beautiful barn with hand-hewn timber harvested from his land. Initially, both structures were off the grid and powered by solar and wind systems engineered by Mike.
For over 20 years, Mike was part-owner of Woodaman Caswell Architectural Roofing in Sanbornton. He and Allen Caswell installed standing seam metal roofing, specializing in copper; their work can be found throughout the Lakes Region.
His friends and community members knew him for his willingness to step in to offer his expertise and resources. A lover of the outdoors, Mike was often found mountain biking, playing tennis, cross country skiing, ice skating and logging.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Lewis Woodaman.
He is survived by his daughter, Becca Woodaman, DVM; his siblings, Bev Hett and husband Bill Hett, Lewis Woodaman and wife Pamela Wallis, and Greg Woodaman and wife Robin Woodaman; his nephews and nieces, Greg Woodaman, Ali Hutchins, Heather Hett and Billy Hett; and many cousins.
A funeral mass and memorial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Center Ossipee, where Mike regularly attended and participated in gathering offerings. The service will be held on Saturday, June 3, and will start at 1 p.m.; light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization Mike donated to regularly.
