Michael J. Woodaman, 73

Michael J. Woodaman, 73

NORTH SANDWICH  — Michael J. Woodaman, 73, of North Sandwich, passed away on May 23, at home with his daughter by his side.

Mike was born on Jan. 11, 1950, to Lewis and Mary Woodaman in Randolph, Massachusetts. The Woodaman family moved to Meredith in 1953 and then to Center Harbor in 1960. Mike graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1968 and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1972 with a BS in botany. Mike, a talented and prolific skier, was on UNH’s NCAA team.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.