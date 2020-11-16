BELMONT — Melbourne Hildreth Nadeau III "(Skip), 57, of Belmont, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Concord Hospice House after a tough battle with cancer.
He was born on August 2, 1963, in Franklin, NH, to Melbourne Hildreth Nadeau Jr. and Pauline (Farquharson) Nadeau.
Skip had a witty personality, enjoyed cooking and baking, tinkering with electronics as he was a hands-on person. He fought a hard battle with his cancer. He will be deeply missed by many.
Melbourne leaves behind his parents, three daughters; Lisa and Waiman Leung of Belmont, Patricia Nadeau and Michael Roberts of MA, and Valerie Nadeau of Laconia; two sisters, Kelly and Peter Sallies, of Meredith, and Deborah Nadeau and Edwin Gray of Northfield; and seven grandchildren, Bryce, Dylan, Jaelyn, Rylie, Kaylum, Bianca and Nickoli. He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Kelly Minor.
The family will hold a private Graveside Service on Monday, November 23, 2020.
For those who wish to make a contribution in his memory Melbourne suggested the Belmont EMT and Fire Department, Lakes Region General Hospital ER, Concord Hospital 5 North or ER, the Payson Cancer Center in Concord, or CRVNA Hospice House.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.