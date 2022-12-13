Maurice E. Simpson, 78

FRANKLIN — Maurice “Moose” E. Simpson, 78, a former resident of Pittsburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, doing what he loved, hunting. He was born in Manchester on September 7, 1944, son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Champagne) Simpson.

Moose was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School class of 1963. He attended Keene State College with his wife, Bonnie (Moulton) Simpson and their young son, Scott. He worked as a surveyor for the State of New Hampshire for many years before he joined the Laconia Fire Department. He proudly served the community of Laconia for 17 years, retiring in 1995 as a Lieutenant.

