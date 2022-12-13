Maurice E. Simpson, 78

FRANKLIN — Maurice “Moose” E. Simpson, 78, a former resident of Pittsburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, doing what he loved, hunting. He was born in Manchester on September 7, 1944, son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Champagne) Simpson.
Moose was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School class of 1963. He attended Keene State College with his wife, Bonnie (Moulton) Simpson and their young son, Scott. He worked as a surveyor for the State of New Hampshire for many years before he joined the Laconia Fire Department. He proudly served the community of Laconia for 17 years, retiring in 1995 as a Lieutenant.
He loved to be outside enjoying everything that New England had to offer, whether it was hunting, fishing or hiking the Appalachian Trail. At the age of 53, he was able to celebrate his retirement by riding his bicycle solo on the cross-country trip, 2,800 miles in 41 days. He and his wife Bonnie hiked all the 46 4,000 foot peaks in New Hampshire. Bonnie passed away on December 11, 1993.
He was predeceased by his parents; his four sisters, Carol (Al) Benjamin, Helen (Roger) Pouliot, Diane (Roger) Dargy and Ginny (Bruce) Martell and his first wife, Bonnie (Moulton) Simpson.
His family includes his wife, Linda (Nowak) Boynton Simpson, whom he married in Alaska in 1997; and his son, Scott A. and Xenia Simpson of Merrimack with daughter, Bonnie. He is also survived by his step-children, Brian and Patrice Boynton and their three children; Elizabeth, her son Maverick, Rebecca, and Patience of Sneedville, Tennessee, Kevin Boynton and his partner Michael Spier of Athens, New York, and Robin and Scott Corey and their two children, Ella and Jack of Waterboro, Maine.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smart Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road, in Tilton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish.
Burial will be in the spring in Smith Meeting House Cemetery in Gilmanton.
To remember Moose in a special way, please make a donation in his name to the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH 03301 or to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129, https://www.outdoors.org/donate/tribute-gifts.
