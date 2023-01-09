Maurice Clairmont Jr., 59

BELMONT — Maurice “Nicky” Clairmont Jr., 59, of Brown Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at home.
Nicky was born on May 30, 1963, in Franklin, to Maurice Clairmont Sr. and Mary (Gilbert) Clairmont.
Nicky started his career as a machinist at Baron Machine. He then spent a good part of his life as a talented part of various racing crews for the likes of drivers such as Ricky Craven, Dale Shaw and Kelly Moore, even winning the Busch North championships with all three separately as their crew chief. After his racing career he spent his time as a self-employed mechanic in Belmont. In addition to being a reliable source to get your car taken care of, he also ran a successful street sweeping business, Clairmont Sweeping for over 30 years.
Nicky loved NASCAR, the Patriots, the Steelers and the Bruins, spending many afternoons watching them at local establishments.
Nicky and his wife Kathy loved to go on cruises or “cruisin” with their best friends Kevin and Jess Goupil. They had so much fun on those trips and talked about their experiences all the time. They also loved their trips to Las Vegas, Nevada, to go gambling.
Camping up in Thornton, with their many friends was another favorite past time, playing left, right, center and kayaking down the Pemi.
He was so proud of his boys and supported their various activities growing up such as hockey and go-cart racing where they won many championships with their Dad as their crew chief. The boys then went on to race late model cars for many years. They also spent so much time in the woods enjoying another passion of Nicky’s, hunting. They hunted for moose, bear, deer and turkeys with many of his prized conquests decorating the walls of his home.
After surviving Hodgkin’s Lymphoma three times, his motto was, “Live life how I want,” and that’s exactly what he did. His big heart, sense of humor and love of Bud Light and a good steak will be so, so missed by all who knew him.
Nicky is survived by his parents, Maurice and Mary Clairmont; his sister, Linda Clairmont; his wife, Kathy (Randlett) Clairmont; his sons, Brett Clairmont and his wife Katie, and Cameron Clairmont; his step-daughters, Cori Hooker and her husband Ben, and Katie Beaudoin and her husband Deryk; and his grandchildren, Carter, Jay, Jackson, Caleb, Abigail, Wesley, Kinley, Karly, Georgia and Rhett; and one great-grandchild, Jalen.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 15, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to a GoFundMe that has been set up in Kathy’s name to help her during this difficult time. https://gofund.me/2021d6fe https://gofund.me/2021d6fe.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.