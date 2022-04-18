Maurice B. Gregoire, 88

FRANKLIN — Maurice “Moe” Gregoire, 88, passed away at Concord Hospital in Franklin, on April 8, 2022. He was a resident of Meredith for many years.
Moe was born and raised in Georgia, Vermont, the son of Germain and Alice (Trudeau) Gregoire. After graduation from Bellows Free Academy in Saint Albans, Vermont, Moe enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1960, he married his wife Rosemary (Jean) Gregoire at Holy Angel’s Church in Saint Albans, Vermont.
Moe began his sales career by selling feed grain for the Wirthmore Feed & Grain company to farms in northern Vermont. He was later transferred to set up and manage a new store location for Wirthmore in Meredith in 1961. Moe then operated and owned Lumbertown (then Meredith Lumber) in Meredith until his retirement in 1988. He was an active member of the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association, serving as the organization’s president in 1986. He also served as a trustee for Meredith Village Savings Bank for many years. Moe was an avid golfer and enjoyed working on projects in his workshop.
Family members include his wife Rosemary of 62 years; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Amy Gregoire of Sanbornton; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kristina Gregoire of Northport Florida; grandchildren include Justin Gregoire of Salisbury, Zachary and Anna Gregoire of Northport, Florida. His brother and two sisters predeceased him, Armand Gregoire of Leesburg, Florida, Annette Lavallee of Buffalo, New York and Germaine Webb of North Carolina.
There will be no services as the family will be having a private memorial.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
