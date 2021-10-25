Matthew J. Smith, 19

GILFORD — Matthew James Smith, 19, of Cumberland Road, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Boston Children's Hospital.
Matthew was born on January 10, 2002 in Colorado Springs, CO, the son of Taryn (Macliver) Smith.
Matthew was a senior at Gilford High School. He cared more about other people being happy than worrying about himself. He loved bringing a joke into any room. Matthew was happiest when he was surrounded by his friends and family. Despite Matthew’s physical disabilities, he was able to experience many things such as skiing in the adaptive program at Gunstock, hiking, playing t-ball, being a scorekeeper for the high school unified soccer team, and being a stand-in captain for a season with the Gilford Silverhawk’s football team. He found joy in many things: his puppets, learning different instruments, singing, drawing, riding his tricycle around the school and listening to music. Matthew brought joy to so many people and could light up a room wherever he went.
Matthew is survived by his loving mother, Taryn Smith of Gilford; his brothers, Benjamin and Joseph Smith of Gilford; his grandparents, Jim and Jane Early of Bretton Woods and John and Cyndi Macliver of Warwick, RI; extended family, Julie and Jeff Whitaker of Gilford; stepfather, Ted Smith of Laconia; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. He is also survived by the entire loving community of Gilford.
Matthew’s family will be forever grateful for his caring team of doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital, especially Dr. Lawrence Karlin, Dr. Mark Proctor and Dr. Samantha Spencer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249. The family asks that everyone wear a color (red, yellow, blue or purple) that represents The Wiggles, which was Matthew’s favorite childhood band.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Matthew’s honor, please consider Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, 814 Elm Street, Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230 or the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, PO Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.