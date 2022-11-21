NORTHFIELD — Masako Rollins, 89, of Summer Street, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
Masako was born on April 21, 1933, in Kofu City, Japan. She moved to the United States after meeting her late husband, David. She was a devoted full-time mother who raised her nine children with love. Above all, she valued spending time with her family playing Pinochle and other card games, and her other favorite past times were taking long car rides on country roads, and going out dancing to her favorite music, country.
In her spare time, she loved crocheting and you could always find her searching for her beloved four-leaf clovers. She was a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Masako was lively, witty, and kept us all on our toes and ready for a good laugh. She will be dearly missed and remain forever in our hearts.
Masako is survived by her son, George Rollins and wife Valerie; her daughters, Mariko Rollins, Jeni Smith, Rose Russell and partner Chris Gavin, Mable Rollins, Naomi Blais, Jane Rollins and partner Keith Young, and Cindy Soucy and husband Bob. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, David Rollins; son, Tom Rollins, her grandchildren, Chrissy Smith and Donnie Smith; and her later in life sweetheart, David Prince.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., in the family plot at Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.