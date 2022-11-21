Masako Rollins, 89

NORTHFIELD — Masako Rollins, 89, of Summer Street, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.

Masako was born on April 21, 1933, in Kofu City, Japan. She moved to the United States after meeting her late husband, David. She was a devoted full-time mother who raised her nine children with love. Above all, she valued spending time with her family playing Pinochle and other card games, and her other favorite past times were taking long car rides on country roads, and going out dancing to her favorite music, country.

