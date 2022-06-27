PEABODY, Mass. — Mary F. (Sousa) Potter, 91, of Peabody, died peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Salem Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Gordon N. Potter with whom she shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing in September of 2015.
Born and raised in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Catherine (Mello) Sousa. She received her education from St. James School, graduating class of 1949.
Following high school, Mrs. Potter worked at Almy’s Department Store in Salem and then as a waitress for many years at her sister’s restaurant, Dotty and Ray's Diner in Salem. She later became a certified nursing assistant, where she worked in private nursing for over 40 years, including working for the Smith Family for many years both in Ipswich, MA during the summers and winters on Pine Cay in the Turks and Caicos. Their family lovingly referred to her as “Saint Mary.”
A resident of Peabody for over 65 years. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Ann’s Church. Mary was an avid reader and when it became difficult for her to get out of her apartment during the pandemic, she would say "I don’t know what I would do without my books” (sent to her by her daughters or dropped off by her neighbors at the Tannery II Apartment). She also loved traveling, which included trips to Israel, Alaska, Portugal and the Azore Islands (where her parents had immigrated from), and she especially enjoyed her annual trips to Las Vegas.
Above all, Mary adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially playing card games when the family got together for holidays and special occasions. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend who will be tremendously missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her four children, Gordon and his wife Robin-Appleton Potter of Meredith, NH, Laurie Evans of Goshen, IN, Glenn and his wife Julie Potter of West Newbury, MA and Kerri Parker of Meredith, NH; and 10 grandchildren, Gordon, Greg, Katy, Ashley, Tyler, Victoria, Luis, Shelvy, David and Corinne; 13 great-grandchildren, Delanie, Alex, Ryan, Caeden, Marshall, Annelise, Amelia, Antonio, Eden, Phoebe, Mary, Mae and Nolan; one great-great-grandchild, Addyson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Dell Twardowski, Virginia George, Cecelia Lamy, Florence LeClerc, George, Frank, Manuel, Joseph, and James Sousa; her granddaughter, Sarah Evans; and her great-grandson, Nicklos Meyerink.
Arrangements: Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann’s Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Visiting hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Tuesday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Rd, Ipswich, MA 01938.
