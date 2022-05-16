LACONIA — Mary Ann Valliere, 78, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Mary was born on January 7, 1944 in Plymouth, the daughter of Russell and Rita (St. Jean) Monroe.
She lived in Rumney, for her childhood years with her parents, her sister Carolyn, and her brother John. She enjoyed the garden her father had every year and helping him with outside work. She didn’t care to be inside the house. She graduated from Plymouth High School and her first job in the working world was IPC in Bristol, where she would meet the love of her life, John, and marry in 1972. They had their only son in 1974, whom they loved dearly. She also worked for Aavid Engineering and Allan Rogers, both of Laconia.
She enjoyed reading, playing BINGO, and rug hooking. Mary loved to go for adventurous rides with the love of her life, through the countryside, looking for any wildlife they could find. On many rides they would come across turkeys and deer and she was always awed at their beauty and the scenery which God created. After such rides they would go for ice cream at Dairy Queen, Jordan’s, or for lunch at Sawyers Dairy Bar.
In her younger years, Mary enjoyed taking her nieces and nephews to tube around in the sun and swim at Saltmarsh Pond, or the Swift River along the Kancamagus Highway. Mary loved her immediate family, her nieces and nephews, and always looked forward to their visits with her and enjoying how they made her laugh. She was especially fond of her niece, Cheryl, and her two nephews, William and Timothy.
Mary is survived by the love of her life, John Arthur Valliere; her son, John Russell Valliere; her brother, John Paul Monroe; her sister-in-law, Daisy Valliere of Laconia; her nieces, Cheryl Walsh and her husband Jim of Northfield, Shirley Holmes of Laconia, Anne Morrissette and her husband Peter of Gilford, Lynn Monier and her husband Jeff of Laconia, Kerri Ebright and her partner John of Alton; her nephews, William Peavey of Laconia, Timothy Peavey of Laconia, James Hurd of Laconia; and three great-nieces and three great nephews; her close friends, Gail Howard, Ann Carrier, Elaine Harbour, Anneliese and Doris Morton, Ellen French, and Annabelle and Rudy Cartier. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her sister Carolyn Anita Monroe, her 3 sisters-in-laws, Carolyn Williams, Jessie Hurd, and Joan Rand; and one brother-in-law, Arthur Hurd.
Mary attended churches in the Laconia area. She loved her savior, Jesus, and followed Him all the days of her life, witnessing to others His mercy and love for all of us.
The family would like to thank her nurse Kerri, and her CNA Toni, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center for their care of her during the nine years she lived there. She loved and trusted both of them and they took loving care of her. They were her family when we couldn’t be there.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.